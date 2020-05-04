Local restaurant owners call on federal lawmakers to establish ‘Independent Restaurant Stabilization Fund’ to save small restaurants

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says Central New York could be ready to shift into phase one of the regional reopening plan after May 15th. Although many local restaurant owners are eager to open their doors, there are major concerns about sustainability.

Rita Grimaldi, the owner of Grimaldi’s Luna Park in East Syracuse, was just approved for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). This means within just eight weeks of her approval she has to re-hire her employees and can only use the money for payroll, mortgage interest, rent, or utilities. For many small restauranteurs like her, these guidelines are complicated by the eight-week timeframe and unemployment benefits.

“My employees are on unemployment and they are making the extra $600 a week and they are doing very well, better than they would do here, and I can’t blame them for not wanting to come back,” Grimaldi said.

According to the Small Business Administration, a borrower’s PPP loan forgiveness amount will not be reduced if the borrower laid off an employee, offered to rehire the same employee, but the employee declined the offer.

Here’s a statement from the SBA’s website: As an exercise of the Administrator’s and the Secretary’s authority under Section 1106(d)(6) of the CARES Act to prescribe regulations granting de minimis exemptions from the Act’s limits on loan forgiveness, SBA and Treasury intend to issue an interim final rule excluding laid-off employees whom the borrower offered to rehire (for the same salary/wages and the same number of hours) from the CARES Act’s loan forgiveness reduction calculation. The interim final rule will specify that to qualify for this exception, the borrower must have made a good faith, written offer of rehire, and the employee’s rejection of that offer must be documented by the borrower. Employees and employers should be aware that employees who reject offers of re-employment may forfeit eligibility for continued unemployment compensation.

Restaurant owners around the US are asking for an adjustment of the start day of the PPP grant/loan to match the day they will open, as well as get up to capacity. Another concern is the impact of looming capacity restrictions on operation and revenue.

“How are we going to sustain once we do open the doors because we are going to be asked to open at a less capacity and there are going to be social distancing rules,” questioned Laura Serway, owner of Laci’s Tapas Bar.

Serway has joined the Independent Restaurant Coalition. Restaurant owners nationwide are calling on lawmakers to establish the $120-billion Independent Restaurant Stabilization Fund to adequately fund smaller restaurants through 2020.

Here is the full letter to federal lawmakers which includes:

No publicly traded restaurant should be allowed to access the fund. Our restaurants do not enjoy the same access to capital as publicly-traded restaurant companies and their subsidiaries or affiliates. We are privately owned, mostly by individuals that are living in each of your communities. No large restaurant chain or franchise should be allowed to access the fund. It is important to ensure that franchisees and large chains of restaurants be blocked from outflanking small, independent restaurants. Therefore, we believe any group of restaurants with more than 20 restaurant entities under the same name should be blocked from accessing these funds. Prioritize underrepresented communities (with a focus on women and minority owners and operators). We believe independent restaurants that are owned by women and minorities need to be prioritized within the fund.

this would ensure adequate funding for smaller restaurants through 2020.

“We need help, we can’t do it alone, we need them to look at this bill and say hey we can help, someway somehow,” Serway said.