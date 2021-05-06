Local restaurant owners struggling to hire, responding by raising pay

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– You’ve probably noticed all over social media, local businesses putting out a call for more employees.

Newschannel 9 spoke with Limp Lizard on Thursday, who says between all three locations they’re down about 20 employees.

The manager, Nick Ford, says because people aren’t applying, they have trouble filling positions when one of their current employees calls in sick. He gets one application every couple weeks.

Ford believes the pandemic has something to do with why people aren’t applying.

“The unemployment thing, I’m sure you’ve seen the boosted unemployment has made it easier for people to stay home than work, we’ve upped our pay and stuff like that and we take good care of our employees,” Ford said.

Outdoor patio season is coming, and Ford says they need more workers for that.