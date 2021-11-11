Local restaurant says the county’s voucher program is helpful for business

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The pandemic has tested many local businesses throughout the county, including restaurants. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, launched another round of “Keeping it Local” vouchers to help boost the economy.

Methin “Max” Chutintharnond owns Lemon Grass in Syracuse. He said his business struggled during the pandemic. “Open for three or four months, shut it down, open again, slow down again, more regulations, more everything, it’s hard, it’s hard, it’s hard.”

He’s owned the restaurant for about 30 years and said he’s shelling out more money for the same quality. “Supply costs up, especially import is up, a minimum of almost 300% depending on what you buy.”

The county is stepping to help. “We’re learning how to live through a pandemic and we need to keep reminding the public to support our local businesses because these guys took a huge loss last year, and they’re just coming back, it’ll take years for some of these businesses to make up loss from 2020,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

Max says gestures like this, do help. “More business you know, more revenue, more tips to the staff.” He says they need every cent they can get. “You know now PPP is gone, PPP two gone.”