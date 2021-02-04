Local restaurant says to plan ahead for Valentine’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Instead of two weeks of deals, residents are getting a month of deals. The Downtown Syracuse Committee decided to make this promotion a month to help restaurants during the pandemic.

“We did not want the month to go by without doing a dining promotion, so we transitioned to a full month-long of Delicious Downtown Deals,” said the Executive Director for the Downtown Committee of Syracuse, Merike Treier.

Lemon Grass Restaurant whose been in the area for over 30 years. Owner, Methin Chutinthranond said this Valentine’s Day will be different.

“Reservations for Valentine’s or table of two it would be down to about 28 couples.”

Chutinthranond adds he usually has around 80 couples.

Chutinthranond said because of the pandemic he’s being cautious.

“It is very tight on the seating, it is very tight because of social distancing.”

He is recommending those who want to dine out, make reservations ahead of time to make they secure a table.

To find the downtown deals, click here.