Local restaurants changing things up in order to stay open during the pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Your favorite places to grab a bite or sit down to eat have all been trying to adjust during this pandemic.
Some restaurants have had to rethink how to do business because of social distancing restrictions.
Ordering take out is just another reminder of how local restaurants and other businesses depend on local people.
Social distancing restrictions have eliminated dining in from the menu. Up in Oswego, the Press Box has turned to something it has never done before.
In Syracuse, Dinosaur Bar-B-Que announced this week that it is going to develop its own delivery system.
The restaurant posted this on Facebook and vowed to cut out the middle man.
Laci’s Tapas Bar on Catherine Street in Syracuse tried the curbside option, but it just wasn’t profitable.
And it was one month ago that Jake Hafner’s Restaurant and Tavern in Liverpool shut its doors temporarily saying, “Frankly, it costs us more to remain open then it would be to close.”
As we continue to navigate the pandemic, all restaurants are hoping relief comes soon.
