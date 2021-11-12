Local restaurants dealing with supply chain shortages

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Some local restaurants say they’re having issues getting products, but they aren’t sure what products they’re short on or won’t be getting from week to week.

Marty Richardson, who owns three different restaurants, one of them being Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, says since the pandemic started they’ve dealt with a number of struggles and now they have a new one.

“We’re kind of like chasing our tails a little bit because basically like every store is short something when their deliveries come, and a lot of times we don’t even know until the delivery comes that it’s missing 30% of what we ordered.”

She says one day it could be cups, and another day it could be liquor. “Always something different and just consistent. So every order, which we get orders in like three to four times a week, we’re always missing something.”

She says she can’t seem to catch a break. “Now it’s the new battle, and don’t get me wrong we’re glad that our customers are back and we’re doing the business, but it’s just really difficult to have a menu and not be able to supply the products for the menu.”

Some days she has to run around to many stores to make sure her customers needs are met. “We’re doing what we can within our means, and I run to Wegmans and I run to the stores and I will search and check all of our vendors for things. Something as simple as ketchup, we couldn’t get ketchup bottles. You just couldn’t believe the stress that we’re going through right now.”

She’s asking customers to be patient.