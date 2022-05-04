BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Restaurants are gearing up for the Mother’s Day rush. Its traditionally one of the most popular days of the year to dine out. But, with the ongoing pandemic, some spots are still facing some challenges.

The Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville has had moms on its mind for a while.

“We gear up a couple of weeks before with as far as taking reservations, making sure we have enough staff and then starting between Wednesday and Thursday is when we really start gearing up,” says Joanna Malone, Manager at Fireside Inn.

Most of the magic is happening inside the kitchen, fine-tuning the menu and baking cakes and desserts, with almost everything made from scratch. Malone says a lot of work goes into their Mother’s Day Buffet, and they aren’t concerned about running out of food.

“Supply on some things has been really tight. The cost has obviously gone up a lot. But, I guess we’ve done it for so long that we know what we have to do and we prepare ahead of time for those instances,” says Malone.

Spending a pretty penny on restaurant necessities, and making sure they have enough people on hand.

“We have been lucky though during COVID that we pretty much have kept most of the staff that we had and we do add some people on, but their people that been with us for all these holidays,” says Malone.

The Fireside Inn already has more than 300 reservations booked. While other hot spots, like The Brewster Inn in Cazenovia and Pastabilities in downtown Syracuse are completely booked. The Fireside Inn has three seatings, Noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. The biggest seating right now is the 2 p.m. one, but they still have room left. Reservations are required. They’ll be taking them leading up until Sunday. Click here to make reservations at the Fireside Inn.

The National Retail Federation says 84% of people plan on celebrating Mother’s Day this year, with 57% spending it through a special outing like dinner or brunch.