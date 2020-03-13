Local restaurants take extra precautions against coronavirus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local businesses are taking extra steps to keep their stores clean and open for customers.

Peaks Coffee Company in downtown Syracuse is not accepting dirty re-usable mugs to fill your cup of joe, and the company is also offering hand sanitizer so customers can clean their hands before taking their drink if they want.

Samuel Bender, co-owner of Peaks Coffee, said, “We’re not here to scare anyone. Everyone is still welcome, it’s service as usual, we just want everyone to feel comfortable when they come that everything is being cleaned and sanitized daily at the utmost level.”

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday that they’re also enhancing their procedures when it comes to cleaning and more.

The company enacted new sick leave benefits so workers won’t be affected.

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que will also be constantly cleaning all surfaces both at restaurants and off-site locations. Sanitizer stations will be at all entrances and exits as well.

When you’re done with your dish, clean up after yourself, this will give the employees less things to touch and more chances to stay healthy.

