Local restaurants trying to find the recipe for success with outdoor dining

(WSYR-TV) — With colder weather right around the corner, restaurant owners are getting creative to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep their kitchens open.

Michele Roesch, owner of Brasserie Bar and Bistro, waited four weeks for outdoor pods that she saw online. They have now become a sensation.

Each one cost her quite a bit, though.

Other restaurants have come up with creative ideas as well.

On Thursday, Onondaga County added some ingredients to help restaurants with a recipe for success.

A business can receive up to $5,000 to make outdoor dining and safer dining happen.

The county has $200,000 in total available.

