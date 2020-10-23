(WSYR-TV) — With colder weather right around the corner, restaurant owners are getting creative to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep their kitchens open.
Michele Roesch, owner of Brasserie Bar and Bistro, waited four weeks for outdoor pods that she saw online. They have now become a sensation.
Each one cost her quite a bit, though.
Other restaurants have come up with creative ideas as well.
On Thursday, Onondaga County added some ingredients to help restaurants with a recipe for success.
A business can receive up to $5,000 to make outdoor dining and safer dining happen.
The county has $200,000 in total available.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local restaurants trying to find the recipe for success with outdoor dining
- Several arrests amid new protests at Ithaca Police Headquarters
- US announces sanctions against Iran for attempted election interference
- Playbook | UNC, NC State meet as ranked foes for just third time
- Juarez sets 15-day overnight lockdown after massive coronavirus spike
For more local news, follow Josh Martin on Twitter @JoshMartinNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App