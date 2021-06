SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when union soldiers brought freedom to slaves in Galveston, Texas more than two years after the emancipation proclamation freed slaves in southern states.

President Biden has signed legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Click the player above to hear from Reverend Bernard Alex of Victory Temple Fellowship Church on Juneteenth.