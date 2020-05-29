Local salon owner crushed after learning of Phase Two delay

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the heart of the confusion on Phase Two reopening is business owners who are already struggling, like hairdressers who put down the clippers for 10 weeks and now have clients lined up for Friday morning.

Thursday morning, Annette Knapp, owner of Salon Bellezza in Syracuse, told NewsChannel 9 how excited she was to get back to work at her salon.

“I am rested, ready willing… I can start tomorrow,” said Knapp.

But after the governor’s comments on Thursday afternoon, she said she is now full of different emotions.

“I have to get a nice rest for tomorrow,” said Knapp. “I don’t think I can get any sleep now.”

It has been a long 10 weeks for her and so many other salons. No income, bills piling up, and all the work put in to make sure social distancing guidelines would be followed. Now, it looks like things will be put on hold once again.

Knapp already has clients set up for Friday after all indications pointed to Phase Two starting.

“My first one is at 9:15 [a.m.] and I am booked through with guidelines of what we predicted it would be,” said Knapp. “One client at a time.”

Knapp will go to bed not knowing if she can open her doors on Friday morning. If she does open without permission, her license might be at stake.

So, she will have to wait, along with the rest of us.