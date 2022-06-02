(WSYR-TV) — Inside a hotel conference room in the Town of Salina, there was an important gathering about protecting our children in the classroom.

Local school resource officers (SRO) gather once a month to share ideas, safety procedures and best practices.



It is called the Safe Schools Information Coalition. SROs are joined by other members of law enforcement and those who work directly with children.

The coalition was started by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s office back 2006. The group discusses a wide variety of topics, from mental health issues, vaping, TikTok and other social media trends. The group also discusses building security.

“We get to network and have the ability to find out specifically what is going on in an individual school and what’s happening in one school is quite often happening in another,” said a Cortland SRO, Rob Reyngoudt.

Reyngoudt has been an SRO since 2004. He said the Uvalde mass shooting weighs heavily on local educators.

“It reinvigorates your mission to keep our school safe. It gives us an opportunity to go over our safety plans and see if we’re doing everything possible we can to make sure our kids are safe,” Reyngoudt said.

A focus at June’s meeting was on Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPO), also commonly referred to as the Red Flag Law. The law is designed to keep guns out of the hands of people who show signs of being a threat others or themselves.

“One of the hopes that we have is to remind people this is a tool we have and continue to use. We want to make sure all SROs know functionally how we do it and where to turn when they need help,” said Onondaga County Assistant District Attorney, Peter Hakes.