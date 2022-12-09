SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The warm temperatures in early December have a local ski center concerned about when the snow will come.

Owner of Four Seasons Golf and Ski Center, John Goodfellow says the warmer Decembers are no stranger.

“Well it’s kind of normal what’s going on with climate change, we’re very concerned about it in the ski industry, this is the second year in a row we’ve seen a warm December going into this time of year,” said Goodfellow.

Goodfellow and his Operations Manager, Bill Hane, are hoping the weather changes soon.

“It’d be nice to see two or three days where the temperature gets into the upper teens overnight and doesn’t get above 28 degrees during the day,” Hane expressed.

He added that if they have three or four days in a row like this, they would be in good shape and would probably be operational.

Hane and Goodfellow say they would like to have the mountain open by Christmas.

“On our tubing hill we got to have about three feet of snow to make the lanes and run the machines on it to make it safe the way it’s supposed to be,” said Hane. “We can get by with a little less on the ski area you know a foot and a half, a foot of snow and that’s okay.”

Goodfellow says he can’t wait for the snow to come, so he can see the families.

“I’ve been at it a long time, the second and third generations of people coming back here. Really that’s the most fun I see in the years we’ve been here,” said Goodfellow.