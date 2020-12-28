MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With winter break in full swing for school districts in the area, parents are trying to find fun and safe activities to get their children outside for a much-needed break from their computer screens.
Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center is providing that safe escape with newly added safety precautions to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines and owner John Goodfellow said, so far, so good.
“We’re cleaning everything that we’re supposed to and… So far, it’s been real good with the customers,” Goodfellow said.
He said it’s convenient that his business is mainly outdoors, making social distancing easier. However, many changes have been made to the outdoor space to provide more safety.
Additional outdoor seating has been added as well as semi-enclosed benches with outdoor heaters to keep people warm while trying to keep everyone outside.
The ticket booth and snack stand have also been made accessible from outside the building and skiers and tubers are spaced out on the chair lifts and conveyor belt.
Goodfellow says business is doing well considering the situation and people are happy to follow the rules.
“You know people come here, they don’t have to be here, they’re here because they want to be here, so they got to cooperate with us a little bit and it’s been 99% good,” he said.
All of these efforts are making parents feel at ease that their children are safe and having much-needed fun outside.
I just want him to be outside and do something other than playing computer games for the whole two weeks of the winter break.Victoria Tumanova — parent at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center
And if you’re interested in taking part in the winter fun, you can head to their website here to buy your passes.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Upstate University Hospital preparing for post-holiday surge
- GoFundMe made by former SU basketball player for small businesses continues to grow
- Local ski resort adapts to COVID-19 restrictions during this unique winter season
- Meachem Ice Rink opens for public skating on Monday
- Marriott Syracuse Downtown’s manager optimistic about future despite COVID-19 cancellations
For more local news, follow Madison Moore on Twitter @MadisonMooreTV.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App