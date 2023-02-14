SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It’s a decision stakeholders have been waiting months for but State Supreme Court Judge Gerard Neri’s ruling on the I-81 viaduct project didn’t come as a surprise to some.

“I kind of anticipated that would be the ruling but still equally disappointed in the ruling,” Lanessa Owens-Chaplin Director of the Environmental Justice Project for the New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) said.

The CNY chapter of the NYCLU has been a proponent of the community grid all along after they spoke with the community members who live in close proximity to the viaduct. Owens-Chaplin says they were able to submit around 5,700 comments during the public comment period that reiterated neighbors’ pleas to remove the highway that’s cut through the middle of Syracuse for decades.

Owens-Chaplin believes the court’s request for a supplemental environmental impact review, partly due to Micron’s plans for a chip plant in Clay is an ideological ruling instead of one rooted in fact.

“I think the ruling was very clear that while the court has some authority to require supplemental environmental impact statements they don’t have the authority to stop the project,” Lanessa Owens-Chaplin, Director of the Environmental Justice Project for the New York Civil Liberties Union

On the flip side, the Renew 81 for All legal team is calling this ruling a victory, their attorney Alan Knauf saying in a statement:

“We are pleased that Judge Neri has agreed with us that the State needs to go back to the drawing board and rethink this project in light of traffic, air quality and other defects. This time around, they should come to the conclusion that I-81 needs to exist in the City of Syracuse in order to minimize impacts to the environment and the community.” Alan Knauf, Renew 81 for All Attorney

NewsChannel 9 did reach out to a number of people involved in the Renew 81 for All challenge. Those we heard back from declined our request for an interview.

Owens-Chaplin calls the litigation a stalling tactic but feels confident the project will prevail.