Local, state leaders react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WSYR-TV) — On Friday, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.

Friday night, several local and state politicians reacted to the news of Ginsburg’s passing.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

RIP Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Thank you for your courage, your leadership, and your service. — Ben Walsh (@BenWalsh44) September 18, 2020

Onondaga County Exec. Ryan McMahon

Very Sad. An amazing life, RIP Justice Ginsburg. https://t.co/NkCHrfsrCf — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) September 18, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

“New York’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a daughter of Brooklyn and the embodiment of all that it means to be New York tough — yet her life was a testament that tough does not preclude acting with respect, grace, and dignity. I know I speak for the entire family of New York when I say we are absolutely devastated by this loss.

As an advocate, litigator, professor, and judge, Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled voice for our better angels and a singular force for equality and justice throughout her extraordinary career. In an era when women like her were asked why they were ‘taking the place of a man,’ she fought tirelessly to ensure our country lived up to its founding ideals, especially for all those marginalized by the status quo — from women and communities of color, to the disabled and the LGBTQ community.

While there is still so much progress left to be made on the march towards gender equality and women’s rights, Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will continue to be a beacon for all of us in the fight.

My thoughts are with Justice Ginsburg’s family tonight, especially her daughter Jane and son James.”

Rep. John Katko

“Tonight, our nation is deeply mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While we come from different parties, I have always admired and had the utmost respect for Justice Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer in the fight for equality, and worked tirelessly to make our nation a more fair and just place. Justice Ginsburg was a strong and passionate voice on the Supreme Court and will be forever remembered in the decisions she authored. Robin and I offer our deepest sympathies to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and all who loved and admired her.”

Rep. Anthony Brindisi

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a giant among giants. Her sharp legal mind, pioneering accomplishments, & fighting spirit left a long-lasting & beneficial mark on our country. She will be sorely missed. Erica & I send our thoughts & sympathies to her loved ones at this difficult time. — Rep. Anthony Brindisi (@RepBrindisi) September 19, 2020

Sen. Chuck Schumer

Tonight, we mourn the passing of a giant in American history, a champion for justice, a trailblazer for women.



She would want us all to fight as hard as we can to preserve her legacy. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

“The world has lost a giant. A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history. Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women–myself included–to follow their dreams, break through barriers and never let gender stand in the way. She will be deeply missed and my prayers are with her family and friends.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg lived an extraordinary life. She fought to ensure equal protection in our laws, fearlessly dissented and defended, and was a powerful role model for us all. I'm devastated to hear of her passing.



Thank you, Justice Ginsburg. Rest in power. pic.twitter.com/QZeSzuIPrX — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) September 19, 2020

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli

“Tonight our nation mourns the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

She was a champion for justice, one of the brightest legal minds in American History and a passionate defender of the U.S. Constitution. She was a trailblazer for women and shattered many glass ceilings on her way to our country’s top court. Her accomplishments and moral character will inspire generations to come.”