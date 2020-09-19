Local, state leaders react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death

(WSYR-TV) — On Friday, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at 87.
Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreas cancer, according to a statement from the Supreme Court.
Friday night, several local and state politicians reacted to the news of Ginsburg’s passing.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh
Onondaga County Exec. Ryan McMahon
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
“New York’s heart breaks with the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She was a daughter of Brooklyn and the embodiment of all that it means to be New York tough — yet her life was a testament that tough does not preclude acting with respect, grace, and dignity. I know I speak for the entire family of New York when I say we are absolutely devastated by this loss.
As an advocate, litigator, professor, and judge, Justice Ginsburg was an unparalleled voice for our better angels and a singular force for equality and justice throughout her extraordinary career. In an era when women like her were asked why they were ‘taking the place of a man,’ she fought tirelessly to ensure our country lived up to its founding ideals, especially for all those marginalized by the status quo — from women and communities of color, to the disabled and the LGBTQ community.
While there is still so much progress left to be made on the march towards gender equality and women’s rights, Justice Ginsburg’s legacy will continue to be a beacon for all of us in the fight.
My thoughts are with Justice Ginsburg’s family tonight, especially her daughter Jane and son James.”
Rep. John Katko
“Tonight, our nation is deeply mourning the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While we come from different parties, I have always admired and had the utmost respect for Justice Ginsburg. She was a trailblazer in the fight for equality, and worked tirelessly to make our nation a more fair and just place. Justice Ginsburg was a strong and passionate voice on the Supreme Court and will be forever remembered in the decisions she authored. Robin and I offer our deepest sympathies to Justice Ginsburg’s family, friends, and all who loved and admired her.”
Rep. Anthony Brindisi
Sen. Chuck Schumer
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
“The world has lost a giant. A brilliant jurist, a resolute champion for justice and a trailblazer for women’s rights, Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a legacy that will echo through history. Justice Ginsburg will forever be a feminist icon who inspired generations of young women–myself included–to follow their dreams, break through barriers and never let gender stand in the way. She will be deeply missed and my prayers are with her family and friends.”
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
“Tonight our nation mourns the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
She was a champion for justice, one of the brightest legal minds in American History and a passionate defender of the U.S. Constitution. She was a trailblazer for women and shattered many glass ceilings on her way to our country’s top court. Her accomplishments and moral character will inspire generations to come.”
More from NewsChannel 9:
- McConnell says he plans to push forward with Trump Supreme Court nominee
- Can a Supreme Court vacancy be filled during election year?
- Building trust on the border: FBI director works with community to stem crime, cyber threats
- Justice Ginsburg’s ‘fervent’ last wish was to ‘not be replaced until a new president is installed,’ report says
- Local, state leaders react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App