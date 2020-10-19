Local stores working to ‘Scan-Away Hunger’ in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — It is now easier to help the Rescue Mission help a neighbor in need.
The 28th annual “Scan-Away Hunger” campaign got underway on Monday morning at cash registers across Central New York.
The campaign allows you to add $2.34 to your grocery bill. This is enough to provide a meal for someone who might otherwise go hungry.
The mission serves nearly a quarter of a million meals each year.
You can help “Scan-Away Hunger” at eight local Wegmans stores.
