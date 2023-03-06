SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Bishop Grimes student has been charged by the DeWitt Police Department for Making a Terroristic Threat (D-Felony) about school violence on the social media app, Discord.

The DeWitt Police Department was dispatched to Bishop Grimes School on Monday, March 6 just after 8 a.m. for a report of a School Violence Threat.

Prior to calling 911, staff at Bishop Grimes School were able to isolate the student suspected of making the threat in an office until police arrived.

DeWitt Police Officers, along with the DeWitt Police Criminal Investigations Division began

an investigation into the incident and the student was transported to the DeWitt Police Department for further discussion with the police.

There were no weapons involved nor did the student have access to weapons.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of the student who was charged with Making a Terroristic

Threat (D-Felony).

The student is currently awaiting arraignment at Onondaga County Family Court.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, the Dewitt Police Department encourages

them to contact the Dewitt Police Department at (315)449-3640 or by email at

tips@townofdewitt.com.