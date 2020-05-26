Local students bring joy to senior citizens during COVID-19 Pandemic

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –More than 60 middle and high school students from the Syracuse City School District as well as Rochester, Binghamton, Maryland, Virginia, and Georgia have agreed to join Syracuse Expeditionary Learning Middle School (ELMS) student, Samaia A. Goodrich, in ensuring that at least 3,000 hand-written postcards make it into the hands and hearts of the senior citizens in their communities.

“I see a need. I asked myself if I can help meet that need, and then I reached out to my family and friends to help me develop the idea. I know we can’t do everything, but together we can all do something,” said Goodrich.

Student volunteers received 50 postcards with a L.O.V.E. (Let Our Voices Echo) Project logo on the front. They wrote a simple note and signed the postcards which will be delivered to senior citizens.

“When I first heard that everyone was going to have to be quarantined and that the elderly people in our communities were not going to be able to have any visitors or see their children or grandchildren or friends, I thought to myself that is just not right. They need to be safe and healthy, but they also need to know that someone cares and that they are not invisible,” Goodrich said.

National Grid, the YWCA and more than 50 individual sponsors helped with this project. If you are interested in supporting the L.O.V.E. Letter Project, please email youthservenow@gmail.com or call (315) 217-5052 and leave a detailed message.

