Local students make hundreds of Thanksgiving cards for residents and staff at Loretto

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many families are celebrating the holidays virtually this year, but the team at Loretto was able to make Thanksgiving extra special for their residents, thanks to some local students.

Folks in the area, as well as students from the LaFayette Central School District and from Tully Middle School made hundreds of cards that will be given out to the residents at Loretto on Thanksgiving.

NewsChannel 9 would also like to send well wishes to everyone on this Thanksgiving day.