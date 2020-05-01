Local students react to decision on NY schools closing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York school buildings will stay closed for the rest of the academic year and students will keep learning from home.

There was speculation all week that Cuomo would decide the fate of this school year. Whether they would go back to their buildings or continue distance learning.

After his announcement on Friday, students will be learning from home for a little longer than planned.

The last time Central New York students were in the classroom was mid-March. One student from Christian Brothers Academy said that while he’s disappointed he won’t be able to finish his senior year in person, he understands the decision to keep schools closed.

“It’s pretty disappointing because I love all my classmates and I love seeing all of them and my teachers, but I think we can get through this and it’s for the better for everyone, for everyone to get better,” said Garrett Bowman, a senior at Christian Brothers Academy.

“Well we worked hard to implement a digital learning program where we feel like we’ve really continued with students education, so we’ve worked really hard for the past month to make sure we’re providing professional development for our teachers to make sure our learning doesn’t stop,” said Matthew Keough, the principal at Christian Brothers Academy.

Keough said that CBA is well prepared to keep up with remote and distanced learning and wants to make sure students and faculty stay safe.

Cuomo also said that the decision for summer school and campus will be made by the end of May.