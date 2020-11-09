Local SU professor reacts to death of ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek

FILE – This May 5, 2019, file photo shows Alex Trebek gestures while presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. Trebek died at home with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement. Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(WSYR-TV) — The quick-witted “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80 after a battle with cancer.

He drew legions of fans to rally around him. Syracuse University Professor of Television and Popular Culture Bob Thompson is in high demand on days like this.

He gives a unique description of Trebek and his 37 years as the “Jeopardy!” host.

He was an intellectual that you liked. You know how most of the time when someone is a smart guy, they know a lot, we don’t like them. We tend to steal their lunch money, whereas Trebek was a smart guy and we wanted to ask him to lunch. We wanted to hang out with him. Bob Thompson — Professor of Television and Popular Culture at Syracuse University

Trebek’s last “Jeopardy!” episode is scheduled to air on Dec. 25.