Local superintendent offering birthday shoutouts to district students

CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One local superintendent isn’t letting the birthdays of his students go unnoticed.
Central Square Superintendent Tom Colabufo is offering to give a birthday shoutout (from his car!) to any parent of a student that requests it. Check out the video he posted to Twitter.
