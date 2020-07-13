Local superintendents weigh in on new guidance for schools

(WSYR-TV) — When local superintendents submit their plans to restart later this month, they will be scrutinized by the state.

Many districts have been proactively planning but with Monday’s guidance and more expected Wednesday, two local superintendents say that adjustments are inevitable.

Monday provided a first look at the reopening guidance that school district’s across New York State will have to consider when classes resume this fall.

“There weren’t any surprises from what the governor presented,” said Dan Bowles, superintendent at the North Syracuse Central School District. “We’ve been working on our plan since May anticipating all the things he’s outlined.”

Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter said district’s are expecting total guidance on Wednesday.

“We’re going to have to provide… hiatus again,” said Potter.

These early reopening discussions also allow for districts to make more decisions locally. This means there is flexibility in teacher requirements and the use of space within a school building.

Both the Liverpool and North Syracuse School District’s also plan to survey parents and potentially adjust their plans based on those concerns, trying to get as much input as possible.

