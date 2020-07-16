Local teacher leaves $300K to Central New York Community Foundation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most people leave behind trinkets and money for their family when they pass, but one Syracuse school teacher left a chunk of her life’s earning to generations to come.

Carol Palmer’s story begins back when she was a child. Growing up in the Depression, she was poor.

She always had the inspiration to give back to others. Tom Griffith — Vice President of Development

With no kids of her own, she was always known as Aunt Carol, caring for kids in her extended family and her classroom.

And with a $300,000 donation that she left behind, Carol’s heart and soul will live on.

“It was used to create the Carol & Emiel Palmer Fund,” said Griffith.

A community fund in her and her husband’s name, who also happens to be a teacher with a drive to help others.

“That will support the greatest needs of the community through out competitive grant-making process each year,” said Griffith.

Right now, the money will support two of the foundation’s initiatives: Black Equity and Excellence and LeadSafeCNY.

The initiatives that the Palmer fund will support will change over the years, but at its core will always be the desire to help Central New York.

So many people have created these community funds over the years and whether they are small or large, they are what gives us the capacity to make these kinds of impacts. Tom Griffith — Vice President of Development

Leaving a legacy and an impact that will stay in Central New York for years to come.

