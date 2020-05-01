Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Local teacher shares pregnancy announcement with students from home

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Here’s a moment to make you smile. Mrs. Cunningham, a kindergarten teacher at Cato-Meridian Elementary, is expecting her first baby. Since she couldn’t tell her students in person, she mailed them a fun coded message they had to decipher, reading “Mrs. Cunningham is having a baby!” The parents recorded the reactions of the students all excited by the news and they even colored their guesses of a boy or a girl.

