Local teachers picking up garbage to keep communities clean during coronavirus pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Teachers from the Syracuse City School District are using this time to make the communities cleaner.

These teachers are picking up garbage in their communities and are calling on others with extra free time to do the same.

The purpose is to help clean up the local neighborhoods.

If you do this, make sure to wear gloves and wash your hands after!

