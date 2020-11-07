Local teen battling Leukemia gets baseball wish granted

BLOSSVALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 16-year-old Derek Holmes, baseball is a big part of life. The Blossvale teen has been playing the game since he was six-years-old.
As he grew up, he talked about transforming the pole barn on his family’s property into an indoor sports facility. But when he was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018, those dreams were sidelined.
Thanks to Make A Wish of Central New York along with some generous volunteers, Derek’s dream became a reality on Friday.
“It’s better than I could have imagined,” Derek said. “I can’t wait to use it every day.”
Derek is currently in remission and on maintenance treatment.
