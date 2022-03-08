SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Many have heard the warnings about Russian attacks not just on the ground in Ukraine but across the globe in cyberspace.

It’s something many people here in Central New York didn’t think could happen to them, including Armory Square business owner and Ukrainian American Anatoli Truskalo.

But when he started receiving messages from his friends on Facebook last week asking why he was sending them a new friend request, he knew something was wrong.

He immediately called his friend and professional hacker, Steve Stasiukonis, to see what was going on, but Stasiukonis was already aware of the situation.

“My wife had indicated this is odd. I’m getting another friend request from Anatoli we’re already friends and I said to my wife, `Stop what you’re doing, we’ve gotta look at this closely,’” Stasiukonis said.

Anatoli’s account was hacked, likely by Russian threat actors who are targeting people of Ukrainian descent all across the globe, especially business owners, Stasiukonis said.

After changing his password and sending the fraudulent account to Facebook, the company had the page down within hours, but the hacking didn’t stop there.

The next morning Anatoli woke up to a loud screeching noise on his phone.

“It said you’ve got a minute and thirty seconds to go to the app store, download this app and follow these instructions. It was like go go go you didn’t even have time to think, I went to the app store and I said nuh-uh I’m not going to do it.” Anatoli Truskalo

Thanks to his heightened instincts and awareness on cyber security, Anatoli didn’t fall for the antics and was able to keep the hackers from going any farther, likely to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine.

Although the cyber attack was scary for Anatoli, he knows his people in Ukraine are suffering much graver realities, so he’s doing what he can to raise awareness and funds to be sent to women and children refugees in his home country.

He recently pulled out of storage dozens of shirts he used to sell as a screen-printer, all of them with different symbols or sayings in support of Ukraine. He started making them back in 1991 when the country first got its independence. Over thirty years later, he’s trying to re-sell them and send the proceeds to those in need.

If you’re interested in purchasing a shirt you can visit his store in Armory Square, Anatoli Photograffi at 181 Walton Street, Syracuse or give him a call at (315) 254-5454.