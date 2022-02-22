SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– “I haven’t slept,” said Lida Buniak, a first-generation Ukrainian American about the conflict unfolding in her home country.

“I feel like here we go again the Ukrainian’s are being tested.” Lida Buniak, President of Syracuse Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

With friends and family still living in the country, Buniak said her worry is growing now that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two regions of Eastern Ukraine Tuesday.

“I think we’ve been on pins and needles now for, for since 2014 that has been the whole idea is the endgame is for Putin to be able to retake Ukraine as a whole,” the president of the Syracuse Ukrainian Congress Committee of America said.

But Buniak said her community won’t back down without a fight.

“We have a strong identity, we have our own history, language, culture and that’s not something that we’re ready to give up,” Buniak said.

Buniak and some friends hung up a sign of support for Ukraine on Tipperary Hill Monday afternoon and she said she was overwhelmed with the support she received from strangers driving by honking and offering their thoughts and prayers for the Ukrainian community.

“I was just so appreciative that people were actually just saying you know we’re with you,” she said.

Now she’s leaning on that support and her unwavering faith to get through this uncertain time.

“We are resilient, we have been beaten and we will continue to fight and we will continue to pray and with God’s good grace we will continue to have a sovereign nation.” Lida Buniak, President of Syracuse Ukrainian Congress Committee of America

The Syracuse Ukrainian National Home has been sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine since 2014 and Buniak is hoping those efforts will ramp up even more as this crisis unfolds. For more information on the non-profit organization, click here.