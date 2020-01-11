Local Ukrainian community honors the lives lost in this week’s Flight PS-752 crash

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Iran’s Revolutionary Guard acknowledged on Saturday, it accidentally shot down the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 crash that happened earlier this week.

This came after days of Iranian government denials of any involvement in the crash that killed 176 people on board the plane.

Earlier in the week, we sat down with Lida Buniak, the first of a Ukrainian family born in America. Often times, she finds herself praying for peace and for her country.

Saturday morning, the Ukrainian community held a memorial service to honor and remember all of the victims in the crash.

“To see people, in those amounts, dying just because of a simple mistake is really discerning,” said Anastasiya Yavorska, a former student of the Lesya Ukrainka School of Ukrainian Studies.

A memorial service for the victims of Ukrainian International Airline 752.

Each candle represents all of those who lost their life. #LocalSYR #SYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/V5WaKqyaVV — Adrienne Smith (@AdrienneSmithTV) January 11, 2020

“This was called a ‘panayda,’ and what that means is that this is a service we do for funerals. We were singing ‘Vichnaya Pamyat’ which means ‘memory eternal’ and we were praying for all of the victims,” explained Lida Buniak, President of the Syracuse Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.

Not only was the service a prayer for peace, but it also served as a lesson for the students who attend the Lesya Ukrainka School of Ukrainian Studies.

“I think it was important to really honor the people that we lost and the families and how they were affected by that,” said Yavorska.





Each student learned that good will always overcome evil.

“It’s really heartbreaking, but I think if we really work together and really loved each other, we could make it work,” said Yavorska.

Even in life’s darkest moments, this community never will lose faith.

For those interested in learning more or becoming involved in the Ukrainian community, click here.

