SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Syracuse doctors are back home after traveling to their native country of Ukraine to help soldiers injured in the country’s war with Russia.

A life-changing mission for the two Upstate Urologists.

“For us, it was very difficult to see that somebody’s perfectly normal life was ruined or certainly damaged by this war,” said Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, MD, urology chief at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

Dr. Bratslavsky, and his colleague, Dr. Dmitriy Nikolavsky, MD, director of reconstructive urology at SUNY Upstate Medical University, are making it their mission to help their country’s heroes. The doctors had been preparing for last month’s trip to Ukraine since spring 2023.

In May 2023, Dr. Bratslavsky was told a military urologist was searching for a reconstructive surgeon. Bratslavsky couldn’t think of a better person than his colleague, Dr. Nikolavsky. Nikolavsky was more than willing to go, eager to return to his homeland and help those in need.

While preparing for the trip, Ukrainian urologists traveled to Syracuse in August 2023, where Dr. Nikolavsky taught them different techniques, including transplanting tissue from the patient’s mouth to the damaged urethra. After their training was done, they returned to Ukraine, keeping in close contact with Dr. Nikolavsky while operating on injured soldiers.

In December 2023, Dr. Bratslavsky and Dr. Nikolavsky traveled to Poland where they met two Urologists, from Mexico and Poland. Together, they took an 18-hour train ride from Poland to Kyiv, Ukraine, for their final stop at a military hospital.

This marked Dr. Bratslavsky’s third time traveling overseas since the war began nearly two years ago. Originally from Kyiv, Dr. Bratslavsky traveled to Poland, purchasing and donating ambulances to hospitals in Ukraine, including a children’s hospital. He also donated gas masks, first aid kits and more to first responders. The doctor also traveled to Ukraine.

For, Dr. Nikolavsky, originally from Odesa, this was his first time traveling to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. He hasn’t visited his homeland since 2013.

“We go to the hospital and everyone is working. Everybody is waiting for us, and it seems like they were preparing to meet us for days,” said Dr. Nikolavsky.

Also waiting, injured soldiers.

“These were people needlessly involved in this needless conflict that Russia initiated,” said Dr. Bratslavsky.

The soldiers ranged in age, with some as young as 20 and others as old as 60.

“It was both emotionally challenging just to be meeting these people, meeting these soldiers, true heroes, as well as very rewarding to see them after surgeries, telling them that you are now fixed and you will be able to resume your normal life,” said Dr. Bratslavsky.

Despite the constant air raid sirens, the doctors operated on 13 soldiers over four days. An additional 10 soldiers were also evaluated with newer injuries, that were not ready to be operated on yet. The injuries varied, with all needing the same care.

A strict curfew also made things difficult. However, the Ukrainian Medical staff was determined, to spend the last night of their stay at the hospital, so they could prepare for the last surgery and were ready to go when the doctors arrived in the morning.

“After we left, it was multiple times a day, every day communicating with the surgeons that we trained since August 2023, and the ones that are now in Ukraine operating. I think two days ago, or three days ago, the very final catheter came out, the last soldier we operated on. So now I am happy to report that all of them can urinate. All of them had no complications and none of them were incontinent. It seems like everybody is happy and many of them will go actually back to the frontlines,” said Dr. Nikolavsky.

An outcome that may not have otherwise been possible.

“There will certainly be a very expected follow-up for all of this. God willing, they will be alive when we see them,” said Dr. Bratslavsky.

The Ukrainian medical team showed their appreciation for the doctors, giving them flags signed by the patients and a top general in Ukraine. One of the flags is now on display, hanging in Upstate’s urology office.

The doctors are hoping to raise enough money, so they can purchase items needed, including, stirrups, mechanical pneumatic massagers and surgical retractors.

The doctors plan on returning this summer.

Click here to help donate.