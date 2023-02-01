SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Jacob Sides, a senior at Lyons High School is testing out a laser measuring system at the Carpenters Local 277 training center.

“I’m a very hands on learner, just like the hands on portion it just really helps me retain knowledge,” Sides explained.

He joined about 400 other students from across the region who are visiting the center for an open house this week. He plans to pursue carpentry when he graduates.

“My mom forced me to go into the BOCES program for carpentry and I ended up loving it, so that’s how I came to wanting to do this opportunity,” Sides said.

The union wants to provide this exposure to give students an idea, but also to help them recruit. They plan to triple the size of this training facility to meet the development demands with Micron and the I-81 project.

“In construction there’s pretty much every single trade available,” said Jim Mason, Business Manager and President of Local 27. “Obvioulsy, we’re in the carpenters union, we think that we’re the trade that’s the best. It just a wide variety of what carpentry actually consists of.”

Blanche Wolf wants to get into heavy machinery but she enjoyed learning this aspect of construction.

“Broaden your horizon I guess, which seems very controversial, but if you can go and explore a gazillion different trades do it,” Wolf said.

Local 277 is part of the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters (NASRCC). If you’re interested in learning about jobs or training, visit their website.