SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – No Shave November, an annual month-long tradition in an effort to raise awareness and funding for men’s health.

In this case, for prostate cancer. One in eight men are diagnosed during their lifetime with it. Making it the most common form of cancer in men.

“Men for a number of reasons are less likely to talk about it with their family. Talk about it with their support network. Make the appointment go for the routine health visit that you require,” said Dr. Angelo Derosalia, a Urologist with St. Joseph’s Health.

If it is detected early and hasn’t spread, prostate cancer has the best chance for successful treatment.

According to St. Joseph’s Health, prostate cancer treatments may include:

Surgery (prostatectomy) : They remove part or all of the prostate. Most patients have a minimally invasive prostatectomy, meaning we remove cancer through small incisions. Robotic surgical technology enables surgeons to operate with a high degree of precision.

: They remove part or all of the prostate. Most patients have a minimally invasive prostatectomy, meaning we remove cancer through small incisions. Robotic surgical technology enables surgeons to operate with a high degree of precision. Radiation therapy: This treatment uses powerful energy to destroy cancer cells. You have access to many options, allowing them to tailor to your care. They may implant tiny seeds of radiation near the treatment area or use external beam therapy.

Chemotherapy: They use cancer-fighting drugs to destroy cancer cells and prevent them from spreading. Their team includes doctors (medical oncologists) who customize treatments to your unique needs. Get more information about chemotherapy and medical oncology.

Clinical trials: For complex cases and cancer that do not respond to standard treatments, clinical trials offer additional care options. Active participation in cancer research gives you access to new treatment options. Find out more about cancer research and clinical trials.

For more information on St. Joseph’s Urology services and treatments please click HERE.