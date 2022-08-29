SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well.

“We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”

Over the past few years, however, just like many restaurants finding labor, dealing with high costs and shortages has been an issue. Which made ensuring they were ready for the fair a challenge for Pizio.

“The pricing, labor, trying to find the labor and people who want to show up, that’s most of the battle,” he said, “We finally got enough staff in and found products but, every day you call, they are out of this or they can’t find that but we are making do.”

Regardless, Pizio says it’s the people and customers that keep him coming back every year.

“Seeing people you only see once a year when they stop by, old customers from all the restaurants,” Pizio said, “People enjoy it, being happy, enjoying the fair the music, the entertainment.”

“I only do this once a year,” he said, “And I miss the people.”