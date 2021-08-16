Local veteran who served in Afghanistan recalls experience overseas; comments on current turmoil

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Biden told the nation on Monday he stands squarely behind his decision to end America’s war in Afghanistan after 20 years, but admits the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban was quicker than anticipated.

Afghanistan veteran Nathan Jerauld was in his high school classroom when his teacher let him watch America’s longest war begin. He witnessed in real time the horror of 9/11.

“She turns on the TV, one of the towers is in smoke. The other plane hit right on tv. I remember that day vividly,” Jerauld said.

He recalls just as vividly, six months into his service in Afghanistan, meeting the Afghan army leaders he was training.

“I remember feeling admiring the fact that these people seemed passionate about wanting to defend their country. We had a good meeting with them, we left and as we were leaving, one of the Afghan officers pulled up in a pick-up truck and started firing. I was one of three people wounded in the action, and three people, including my boss, ended up dying that day,” said Jerauld.

His boss was one of 2,300 soldiers killed. Jerauld was one of the 20,000 injured.

We’ve been there for 20 years and what have we gotten; this is where we are. We’ve given everything people have died, trillions of dollars to help prop up the Afghan army, and it was not successful. As much as I’d like to say let’s attack the Taliban, I don’t know to what end it would serve at this point in time. It’s clear to me, the public’s will isn’t there to stay there. If the public’s will isn’t there to stay there, what are we doing there, that’s a tough thing for me to say having gone over there. Veteran Nathan Jerauld

He won’t call it a waste. He’s proud that for twenty years, Americans allowed Afghan women to get an education, a right they’re likely to lose again.