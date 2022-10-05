SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell has advised the community to be aware of a company out of Phoenix, Arizona, swindling local veterans out of money.

The company is called “DD214 DIRECT” and reportedly solicits Veterans to let them file their DD214 with the County Clerk for a fee of $79.

According to Dell, the scammers are requiring Veterans to provide their DD-214 for things mentioned below:

New employment

Buying a house

Education

Benefits

Applying for financial assistance

Obtaining an ID

Healthcare

Nursing home

Assisted living admissions

Dell also stresses that the surviving spouse of a Veteran is often required to show the DD-214 document for spousal benefits and proper military funerals. Scammers are using this to gather Veteran information as well.

“I recently received correspondence from this company to include a copy of DD-214s of twelve individual veterans asking that they be recorded and returned to them,” Onondaga County Clerk Lisa Dell says. “Upon doing a google search on the company, I learned they charge $79 for a mailed copy and $119 for a digital copy followed up with a hard, certified copy by mail. Additionally, two of the Veteran’s DD214s were already on file with us. I want Veterans to know that there is absolutely no charge to file their form with us and there is no charge to obtain a certified copy.”

A Veteran can file their DD2-14 with their local County Clerk’s Office free of charge.