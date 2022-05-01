(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Earth Corps volunteers gathered Saturday to plant hundreds of trees along Ley Creek and near the Feldmeier Manufacturing Facility in East Syracuse.

Planting these trees helps to re-establish the habitats in the area, which used to be a golf course.

“Any native plants that you plant are going to have benefits, for reducing flooding, for improving air quality, for providing food and shade,” said Amy Samuels, an Education and Outreach Coordinator with OEC.

OEC’s mission is to “empower youth to be active participants in creating positive change for their communities and the environment.” And according to its website, they planted 1471 trees in 2021.