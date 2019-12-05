Local woman collecting much-needed item for Samaritan Center in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local woman is on a mission to collect at least 1,500 socks this year for her third Season of Giving Sock Drive. It’s something Samantha Farok started three years ago, giving all donations to the Samaritan Center in Syracuse.

“Back in 2017, I just happened to come across an article that was saying the most requested item throughout homeless shelters in our area, actually nationwide, is socks,” Farok said.

When she started out three years ago, Farok set out to collect 100 pairs. She ended up collecting 600 that year and last year, she ended up with 1,400.

“It honestly could be life-changing for them. Because if you’re going somewhere and you just don’t have that much to give, the Samaritan Center tries to do so much but being a non-profit organization, their funds can only extend so far,” Farok said.

There are seven drop-off locations for this year’s drive, which started the week of Thanksgiving and runs until Dec. 20th.

The socks must be new but they can be for men, women, and children of all sizes.

See the drop-off locations below.

Hope Café & Tea House 305 Vine Street #5 (Inside the Village Mall) Liverpool, NY 315-451-5121

Colonial Laundromat – North Syracuse 500 North Main Street North Syracuse, NY 315-458-7658

AMF Strike ‘n Spare 1777 Brewerton Road Syracuse, NY 13211 315-454-4428

Mindful Yoga 401 E Genesee Street Fayetteville, NY 13066 315-985-4627

O Yoga – DeWitt 4465 E. Genesee St. DeWitt, NY 315-314-7915

O Yoga – Syracuse 225 Wilkinson St. Dietz Lofts Building, Suite 102 Syracuse, NY 315-314-7754

Sky Yoga and Wellness 42 E. Genesee St. Skaneateles, NY 13152 315-291-0029

