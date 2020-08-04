Local woman helping children get the school supplies they need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year looks different. There’s no music, no barbeque, but the donations are still coming in.

“This is one thing they don’t have to worry about,” Mary Nelson said. “They have what they need for school.”

For 19 years, Nelson has been providing kids with backpacks, pens, and other school supplies. This year, she’s cancelling her big back to school celebration because of health concerns surrounding the pandemic. Instead, she’s asking for donations, and she’ll be delivering backpacks to the schools on August 15.

“I’m just hoping I can fill their backpacks up with all the stuff in their bag to make sure when they pick it up from school, everything we do at the event, they’ll have inside their backpacks,” Nelson said.

“And how much greater is the need for these school supplies this year compared to years before COVID-19?” Nicole Sommavilla asked.

“Oh you know what, I see the need, just my food pantry alone,” Nelson said.

Families are telling her they’re running out of food and crunching numbers and she’s asking for everyone’s help to come together and make sure school supplies that students need don’t become another burden for families.

“Let’s think about the ones who really don’t have it, you know what I’m saying,” Nelson said. “Let our kids know education is the key to anybody who wants to be successful.”

Helping her help our children, so the next generation can succeed.

If you want to donate any school supplies, hand sanitizer, or masks, Nelson is asking you to drop them off at her home at 130 Wood Avenue anytime up until August 14.

