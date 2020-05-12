ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will meet with local superintendents to discuss options for honoring local seniors. It is a small glimmer of hope for the Class of 2020 as the possibility of an in-person, socially distanced graduation might still be on the table.
We want to honor our Seniors. Certainly, this pandemic has impacted them. We have two outdoor venues that certainly could be available for these types of events.Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
But, as they wait, Jessica Rogala is making sure not just her Senior, but Seniors across Onondaga County, are honored.
That is why she started the Adopt-A-Senior campaign on Facebook after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the remainder of the academic year would be taught remotely.
“Almost 2,800 members, wow, the Seniors are adopted within moments of being posted…” said Rogala.
To participate, all you have to do is post a photo and a short bio of an Onondaga County Senior and then someone adopts them. This means they send the Senior a card, gift or just words of encouragement before graduation.
Everyone has been stepping in to do a small part to uplift the Class of 2020.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Oshae Brissett living out dream with hometown team
- Pompey farm brewery says it’s ready to reopen using masks and social distancing
- Highlights from Home 5-12-20
- Local woman hosts Adopt-a-Senior Facebook campaign to help students in Onondaga Co.
- Coronavirus crisis: Dr. Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return to normalcy
For more local news, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @JSandersNC9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App