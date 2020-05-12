Local woman hosts Adopt-a-Senior Facebook campaign to help students in Onondaga Co.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will meet with local superintendents to discuss options for honoring local seniors. It is a small glimmer of hope for the Class of 2020 as the possibility of an in-person, socially distanced graduation might still be on the table.

We want to honor our Seniors. Certainly, this pandemic has impacted them. We have two outdoor venues that certainly could be available for these types of events. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

But, as they wait, Jessica Rogala is making sure not just her Senior, but Seniors across Onondaga County, are honored.

It hurts… As moms you want your children to experience all of these life milestones and they go through their lives looking forward to Prom and Graduation and their activities in their Senior year and it’s truly devastating. Jessica Rogala

That is why she started the Adopt-A-Senior campaign on Facebook after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the remainder of the academic year would be taught remotely.

“Almost 2,800 members, wow, the Seniors are adopted within moments of being posted…” said Rogala.

To participate, all you have to do is post a photo and a short bio of an Onondaga County Senior and then someone adopts them. This means they send the Senior a card, gift or just words of encouragement before graduation.

Everyone has been stepping in to do a small part to uplift the Class of 2020.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jennifer Sanders on Twitter @JSandersNC9.