Local woman needs help collecting hundreds of blankets and books

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One Syracuse woman has a goal of getting hundreds of blankets and books to students for the holiday season. But she needs help from the community to reach that goal.

It’s a drive led by Lynette Spencer, who collected thousands of blankets for students at four different Syracuse schools last year. Spencer works as a Peaceful Schools Coordinator, and she saw a need for this while working for Frazer Pre-K-8 School last year. Now, she wants to bring the same holiday surprise to the students at HW Smith Pre-K-8 School.

“It shows that their school community is thinking about them and also that the community at large is as well,” Spencer said.

To date, the drive has collected more than 170 brand new blankets. The goal is to give one blanket to every student at HW Smith, which would be more than 900.

“We are a little bit behind from last year which is totally okay. I feel confident that we will still meet our goal. But we have added another layer which is the books,” Spencer said.

The books are a major focus for principal Theresa Haley, who wants all students at HW to be on grade level for reading by the end of second grade.

“One of our real big goals is to make sure kids see themselves in the literature and they can make those connections,” Haley said.

And with most of the students learning online this year, the blankets could provide some comfort they’ve been missing out on.

“I thought it was a perfect way to kind of bond our school community and to also involve the community at large. And just to let our families and kids know that we haven’t forgotten about them just because they’re not coming in every day,” Haley said.

“I feel like they’re going to be kind of stuck in the house kind of, without social interaction. And there’s just something nice about having a blanket and a book to keep themselves occupied and warm,” said Spencer.

The pre-selected books can be bought at Barnes and Noble in DeWitt. You can choose one of the four books at check-out. If you’d like to donate a blanket or money, you can reach out to Lynette by text or call at (703) 965-3626. The due date for a donation is Tuesday, December 15th. They’re looking for new twin, full, or large throw blankets.