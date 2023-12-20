SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spreading Christmas cheer as far as overseas. A Syracuse woman is hoping to do just that for our Nation’s heroes.

From Central New York to being stationed all over, Christmas is being delivered early this holiday season.

“I sent 21 or 22 packages out to different places, a lot of ships that are in the Middle East,” said Nancy Austin, Deputy Director for the Military Visual Journalism Program at Syracuse University Newhouse School of Public Communications.

On those ships are Austin’s former students who are now in the military.

“They’re not always in a conflict area. Sometimes they are in a place where they can’t have their family with them,” said Austin.

Sometimes making the holidays difficult. But for Austin, she tries to make it a little brighter each year. For more than 20 years, she’s been collecting donations to be put towards care packages and shipped out to former students who’ve been deployed.

“There’s homemade cookies, sweatshirts, I like to put something fun. Like, sometimes I can get these little trees that plug into your computer that light up,” said Austin.

Austin tries to make sure each package is personalized, putting a call out on Facebook.

“I ask for wish lists. Pastabilities, their hot tomato oil is a number one I have to have a thing in their care packages if they’ve been in Syracuse and have been to Pastabilities,” said Austin.

Sending hundreds of packages over the years. Austin has received so many, “Thank You’s” and was even gifted with a care package.

“It’s a nice thing for them to get. It’s a lot of fun. It’s very rewarding when you get these notes you know,” said Austin.

Austin said this year the packages were shipped out on Dec. 1, and so far, almost all of her students have received the packages.