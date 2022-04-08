MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you were around Flume Road in Manlius Friday morning, you could hear the celebration even before you saw it. It was all for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran John Sessler, known to many people as Jack.

“He loves music,” said Sessler’s daughter Marita Len. “His room is full of saxophones, and clarinets, and ukuleles.”

So, it’s no shock a serenande was part of the surprise, kept a secret by Len and Honor Flight Syracuse.

“He’s a great dad, he’s the best,” Len said of her father.

Sessler enlisted in the Marines in 1943. He was a sharpshooter. And Friday, in honor of his service and his special day, he was gifted a four-gun salute.

“I appreciate all these people coming and doing all this, great things for me. All I did was live a long time. That’s all. I was lucky the Lord has been good to me.” Jack Sessler, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran

Len was moved by all of the tributes her father received.

“It’s just awesome. I’m trying not to cry. It’s awesome because he’s lived such a terrific life and for people to be here honoring him is really nice,” Len said.

“I appreciate all these people doing all these great things for me,” Sessler said.

So how will Sessler celebrate the rest of his 102nd birthday?

“I’m going to take a nap,” Sessler said with a smile. “I probably will just go around and thank everybody.”

Everyone wants to thank you for your service and wish you a very happy birthday!

If you’d like to send Jack Sessler a birthday card you can mail here:

Brookdale Manlius

100 Flume Road

Manlius, NY 13104

Happy Birthday, Jack!