Local WWII veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday

Local News
(WSYR-TV) — We would like to wish a very special Happy Birthday to Thomas Rhodes of Manlius, who turned 100 years old on Thursday.

Rhodes is a World War II Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor.

His family held a special celebration this past weekend to mark the occasion. Everyone from his kids and family to a bagpiper was on hand.

Mayor Mark Olson and a Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard also gave a salute.

Happy Birthday Thomas from all of us at NewsChannel 9!

