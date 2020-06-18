Local WWII veteran, Pearl Harbor survivor celebrates 100th birthday

(WSYR-TV) — We would like to wish a very special Happy Birthday to Thomas Rhodes of Manlius, who turned 100 years old on Thursday.
Rhodes is a World War II Veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor.
His family held a special celebration this past weekend to mark the occasion. Everyone from his kids and family to a bagpiper was on hand.
Mayor Mark Olson and a Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard also gave a salute.
Happy Birthday Thomas from all of us at NewsChannel 9!
