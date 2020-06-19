Local WWII veteran turns 100 years old

(WSYR-TV) — A special celebration took place on Friday for a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old.

Dan Galuppo spent the morning surrounded by his family and friends. One of those long-time friends even read a special poem.

His family also wanted to thank him for his service. He found in two major battles in World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge.

We’re so proud of him. Not only making it to 100 years and outliving all his brothers and sisters in spite of all of those injuries. But he is somebody we cherish because of all he did for our country… fighting in World War II and that’s why we wanted to do this little celebration. David Montanaro — Dan Galuppo’s nephew

There was also a procession of cars in front of the house to wish him a Happy Birthday.