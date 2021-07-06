Local youth law academy is looking for applicants

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Children interested in law enforcement will have their chance to put on the badge in Onondaga County Sheriff Office’s fourth annual summer Youth Law Enforcement Academy August 9 through August 13.

Students entering 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th grades can fill out an application for the camp. The academy is aiming to foster relationships with local youth while exposing them to a possible career in law enforcement.

The program, which will be held at the Correction Department in Jamesville from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., is free.

Interested students can obtain an application online at https://sheriff.ongov.net/community-relations/youth-law-enforcement-academy/. The deadline for applications is July 23rd, 2021.