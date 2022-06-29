JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- A locally owned Lawncare and Plowing business has started using electric lawn care equipment to save money on gas and help the environment.

PLOWZ & MOWZ started using the equipment in June and their first test location was the Syracuse area. The co-founder of the company says he’s feeling the pain at the pump. “With gas prices the way they are, think about it, landscapers are spending $1,000.00 a week on gas and that’s not what they were spending last year and it’s significantly higher and you know it just makes a lot of sense to be looking at these electric type mowers,” said Wills Mahoney.

He said they’re pretty low maintenance too. They just need to be charged overnight and they last the whole day. Mahoney said this will save him money in the long run. “Gas mowers, the emissions on them are pretty high and you know I think there’s been a lot of attention around that recently and people are always looking for a better, cleaner solution for their property.”

He said he thinks equipment like this will become more popular. “I think that’s where the future is headed especially with the way the economy is right now and inflation, and gas prices, and also the technology is where it needs to be now for a commercial level. You know I think this is the way of the future in the landscaping industry.”

