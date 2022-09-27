(WSYR-TV) — O’Reillys Boutique is holding its 3rd annual Baldwin Fund fundraiser on Thursday, September 29.

The boutique’s warehouse, located in Brewerton N.Y., is an online shop that carries some of the most fashion-forward, trendy items including clothing, home decor, jewelry, health and beauty products, gadgets, and more! The boutique is a family-owned business that includes Lori O’Reilly, her husband John, and their two children, Johnny and Julia.

This fundraiser is something we strive for in our community. With this foundation being located in Upstate N.Y., we’re honored to have such an incredible platform to be able to reach so many people to help raise money for a great cause. Owners of O’Reillys Boutique Lori, Julia, John and Johnny O’Reilly

All week long, the boutique will have giveaways and donations, and on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m. they will go live for a sale on their Facebook page. Click here to RSVP for the virtual event.

15 percent of their sales will be donated to the Baldwin Fund, a nonprofit organization that raises money for breast cancer research in the Central New York area.

Last year, O’Reillys Boutique donated over $3,100 and hopes to surpass that this year.

Having this oportunity to donate money to the SUNY Upstate Medical University means the world to us. If we can help make a difference, then together we will find a cure. Owners of O’Reillys Boutique Lori, Julia, John and Johnny O’Reilly

O’Reillys ships to all 50 states and offers local pickup right at their warehouse.