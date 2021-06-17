Lock your vehicles! Cars being stolen right from driveways across Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cars are getting stolen right from driveways in Onondaga County, so state police and sheriff’s deputies are putting you on the lookout.

Seven cars were stolen in a week. In the southern part of Onondaga County, vehicles were taken from driveways in LaFayette and Jamesville. Thefts were also reported in Liverpool, Manlius and Cicero.

This isn’t the work of a sophisticated crime ring.

“Every vehicle that has been targeted was unlocked and in some cases, the keys were also left inside,” said State Trooper Jack Keller. “This is more of a crime of opportunity and usually it’s younger aged suspects.”

Suspects often ditch the car after a joyride. Thieves are also rifling through unlocked cars, making off with wallets, purses, and cash.

The best way to protect your car from being stolen seems obvious, but is worth the reminder. Lock it!